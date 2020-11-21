Ahmedabad: Factory violated child labour laws, stocked explosive materials, says report

A forensic sciences laboratory report also found that explosive materials were stored in the factory that exploded either due to high pressure or heated conditions in the unit.

An action taken report submitted by a committee constituted by the Gujarat government in the chemical factory blast in Ahmedabad, which killed 13 people and led to the collapse of a textile unit, stated the two units were found to be in violation of several labour laws, including prohibition of child labour.

According to the action taken report, godown owner Revabhai Arjanbhai Bharvad was issued notice by the Ahmedabad collector on November 13 for violating several laws and was called for a physical hearing on Friday at the deputy collector’s office in Ahmedabad.

A forensic sciences laboratory report also found that explosive materials were stored in the factory that exploded either due to high pressure or heated conditions in the unit.

Inflammable substance methyl ethyl ketone and oxidising agent hydrogen peroxide were found at the site and according to the fire department, multiple blasts at the chemical unit on November 4 had led to the collapse of the adjacent textile unit, burying several workers under the debris, resulting in the immediate death of 12 workers.

One Naresh Solanki, 21, succumbed to his injuries on November 13.

Among those who were buried on the spot was a 14-year-old boy, whose parents had subsequently refused to accept his body for nearly a week, seeking greater compensation, along with families of three other deceased. Another 17-year-old girl is currently undergoing treatment.

As per the action taken report, between November 5 and 18, 1,564 godowns were inspected across the state and the Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) found at least 116 of these units in violation of environmental regulations and were sent notices to explain the same.

The Industrial Safety and Health departments too initiated proceedings under the Gujarat Factories Act against 36 units.

The Surat Municipal Corpo-ration officials independently visited 116 godowns wherein the civic body’s fire department issued notice to 116 units for fire no objection certificates (NoC).

The action taken report, submitted by Additional Chief Secretary of Labour department Vipul Mittra and GPCB chairperson Sanjeev Kumar, also stated that the families of seven deceased persons have been paid Rs 4 lakh compensation on behalf of the state government as of November 18, while the process of disbursing compensation to the remaining victims was on.

The National Green Tribunal, in an order last week, had directed the state government to pay Rs 15 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.