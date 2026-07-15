In a first, FIR for illegal occupation of EWS house in Ahmedabad

The individual was even warned with a police complaint under the provisions of Section 223 of the Indian Penal Code. (File Photo)

For the first time, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) records show an FIR registered for illegal occupation of a house built under an Economically Weaker Section (EWS) housing scheme.

The FIR against an individual was registered at the Satellite Police Station in the city.

According to the chairman of Housing Improvement and EWS Housing Committee of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) Darshan Shah, Jiva Dohsa na Chhapra (The Jai Jogmaya Co., Ltd.) was vacant for a long time. During this time, four people illegally occupied four vacant houses there.

“When brought to their notice, the estate department and housing project department of AMC removed all illegal occupants from the place. While three of them did not return, one kept coming back to live illegally in House No. 207, Block No.-C,” Shah stated.