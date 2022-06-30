Ahmedabad: EPFO releases pension to 307 employees under Prayaas scheme

The regional office of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) in Ahmedabad on Thursday released pension to 307 employees of various organisations in Gujarat under the Prayaas scheme. Under this scheme, pension order is given to members on the day of their superannuation.

“The regional PF office at Ahmedabad is one of the largest offices in the country and we are among those giving maximum pension. For the month of June, we have released pensions for more than 1,000 persons. This number is usually around 500 every month. Of the 1,000 pensions released, we have given 307 under the Prayaas scheme, which is perhaps the highest in the country. The pension released under the Prayaas scheme last month was just 70,” said Manoranjan Kumar, regional commissioner of Ahmedabad EPFO office.

On Thursday, pensions were given to employees of Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC), Torrent Group and Dudhsagar Dairy. The EPFO office in Ahmedabad first gave out pensions under the Prayaas scheme in October 2021, to four employees of GSRTC and Gujarat State Civil Supplies Corporation Ltd. “Pension is an important scheme where we give a monthly pension to members who retire after a minimum of 10 years of service. Earlier, people used to face a lot of issues with regard to submission of documents. Government launched this scheme to provide pension from the last day of the retirement of the member,” Kumar added.

The official said the Ahmedabad office has given pensions to over 500 employees under the Prayaas scheme so far. When asked if the numbers were on the lower side, Kumar said, “The scheme has just begun. If documents are submitted on time by the concerned human resource department, then it will be easier to release pension under the scheme. This scheme has picked up in the last 2-3 months. When we started, we used to give out only 2 or 3 pensions every month under this scheme.”

Officials said that frequent webinars are being organised with various organisations to spread awareness about the scheme. The EPFO office in Ahmedabad handles pensions for more than 1.48 lakh pensioners, every month.