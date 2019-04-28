Ahmedabad: Eight youths arrested for ‘threatening to throw acid’ on girl students of MSU

The Sayajigunj police in Vadodara has arrested eight youths after a group of female student leaders complained about receiving threats of being attacked with acid, following a disagreement on the campus.

On Friday, MSU Students Union vice-president Saloni Mishra and former faculty general secretary of Faculty of Arts Shreya Negandhi submitted a complaint to the university head office as well as to the commissioner of police stating that a group of students led by one Zuber Pathan had threatened a group of female student leaders in public.

The complaint states that the accused raised slogans against the female leaders saying, “When we meet outside the campus, we will show the girls their ‘aukat’ (place) and what they are supposed to do. We will throw acid on you to make you realise how acid attack victims feel.”

The complaint also states that the accused were present on campus despite not having valid identity cards.

“This is not the first time that they have misbehaved or threatened girls on campus, but despite making complaints earlier, no action has been taken. It is high time that the university and police act against them,” the complaint says.

The arrested include Zuber Pathan, Fazal Pathan, Aqib Pathan, Sajid Pathan, Mohsin Pathan, Rustom Pathan, Shakil Pathan and Kaleem Pathan. While the police have booked the group for rioting and criminal intimidation as of now, a probe is underway to ascertain whether other sections could be added to the case.

“We have enough evidence of their action,” ACP Zone 1 Deepak Meghani said. “We are conducting a thorough probe to ensure that no one gets away with such action. If needed the security of MSU will also be discussed with the management.”

The two groups allegedly first clashed after a student complained of being assaulted on the day of Holi on March 21 on the campus.