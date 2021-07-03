Ahmedabad: ED deputy director, assistant director caught ‘accepting’ bribe of Rs 5 lakh

According to sources in the CBI, Deputy Director Purna Kam Singh and Assistant Director Bhuvnesh Kumar of the ED in Ahmedabad were apprehended by the CBI team at their office on Friday accepting bribe of Rs 5 lakh as advance amount of total bribe amount. (Representational)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) caught the deputy director and assistant director of Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Ahmedabad allegedly accepting bribe of Rs 5 lakh at their office on Friday in a trap.

On June 30, the CBI had booked the two accused officials for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 75 lakh from a private company’s director facing defrauding charges in exchange of “setting their case and not beating them up.”

According to sources in the CBI, Deputy Director Purna Kam Singh and Assistant Director Bhuvnesh Kumar of the ED in Ahmedabad were apprehended by the CBI team at their office on Friday accepting bribe of Rs 5 lakh as advance amount of total bribe amount.

The duo were booked under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and section 120b of the Indian Penal Code for criminal conspiracy in an FIR lodged at CBI Police Station Gandhinagar after they allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 75 lakh, in exchange of undue favours, from a private company’s director who is facing probe from both ED and CBI for allegedly defrauding Bank of Baroda to the tune of Rs 104 crore in 2020.

As per an FIR lodged at the CBI PS, the complainant in the case is Paresh Patel, director of HM Industrial Private Limited Kapadvanj, which is into business of processing of castor oil and production of steel pipes.

“A complaint was sent by Paresh Patel on June 28 to the CBI office stating that his company and its directors are facing an investigation by the CBI for defrauding Bank of Baroda, Kapadvanj Branch, to the tune of Rs 104 crore. The ED Ahmedabad is also simultaneously Investigating allegations related to the same fraud under the PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act). The complainant has stated that he and his son Hardik Patel, also a director in the company, were called to the ED office on April 22 and May 25 this year for recording of their statements. The complainant stated that on June 18 he and his son were called to the ED office and were badly beaten up and abused by Purna Kam Singh and were threatened that their properties will be attached,” read the FIR against the two officials.

“Thereafter, Purna Kam Singh is alleged to have demanded undue advantage of Rs 75 lakh in the presence of Bhuvnesh Kumar, AD to settle the case and not beating them up. Then on June 26, the AD Bhuvnesh Kumar called up the complainant and demanded Rs 5 lakh as advance amount to be sent to Delhi through a finance office. The complainant was called to the ED office on June 29 in order to tell him the process of sending bribe amount of Rs 5 lakh to Delhi,” read the FIR.

According to CBI, the allegations made by the complainant were cross checked by CBI officials and a raid was conducted at ED office on Friday.