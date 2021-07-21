Ahmedabad: Duo picked up for motorcycle theft found dead inside police station

The families of the victim refused to accept the bodies and demanded a forensic investigation in the case, alleging foul play.(Representational Image)

Two young men from the tribal belt of Dang in Gujarat, who were kept under detention at Chikhli Police Station of Navsari district on suspicions of vehicle theft, were found dead under mysterious circumstances at the police station Wednesday morning, causing outrage among the tribal community.

According to police, the men, who were suspects in a motorcycle theft case, allegedly hung themselves with an electric cable attached to a computer system in the computer room of the Chikhli Police Station and their bodies were reportedly “found” Wednesday morning by the police team.

The families of the victim refused to accept the bodies and demanded a forensic investigation in the case, alleging foul play. Wednesday afternoon, dozens of people from the tribal community surrounded Chikhli police station in protest and refuted the police theory.

The duo was identified as Sunil Pawar (19), a native of Dodipada village under Vaghai taluka of Dang and Ravi Jadav (19), a native of Vaghai taluka of Dang. According to police, the two were detained by Navsari police on Tuesday evening from their residence in Dang and brought to Chikhli police station allegedly for investigation into a motorcycle theft case.

“The two persons were not officially arrested and we had brought them for interrogation at the police station as they were suspects. The two were kept in the computer room of the police station Tuesday night and around 8:30am, when the room was opened, we found their bodies hanging from an electric cable of the computer system. Right now, the process of inquest in presence of the judicial magistrate is on and soon the bodies will be sent for post-mortem,” said S G Rana, deputy superintendent of police, Navsari.

Meanwhile, Sunil’s uncle Kamlesh said, “Sunil was picked up from his house Tuesday evening and Ravi was already in their custody for the past two days. We demand a post mortem be conducted by a panel of doctors and then forensic investigation in the case also carried out.”

Soon after the bodies of the two victims were “found” in the computer room, senior police officials rushed to the spot. Later, a meeting was held between the agitating family members and protesters and Navsari congress MLA Anant Patel and police.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Patel said, “The family members had refused to accept the bodies of the two young men. We spoke to the senior officials and they agreed that an autopsy will be carried out by a panel of doctors for a fair investigation in the case.”