Ahmedabad: ‘Drunk’ driver, conductor booked for abandoning bus with passengers

A driver and a conductor of a state transport bus were booked under the Prohibition Act for allegedly driving a passenger-laden bus in a drunken state and later causing an accident at Vasna bus stand in Ahmedabad Sunday midnight.

As many as six bottles of illicit Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) ‘whisky’ was also recovered from the driver’s cabin of the bus, said the police, adding both the accused driver and conductor abandoned their vehicle after passengers objected to their alleged drunken behaviour.

The incident happened around in the wee hours of Sunday when the bus on the ‘Zalod-Dahod-Morbi-Tankara route was passing through Ahmedabad and reached Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service bus stand in the Vasna area. Over a dozen passengers were in the bus when it met with an accident and was abandoned by the driver and conductor. Police have not yet identified the bus driver and conductor in the case.

“Around 12:45 am Sunday, we received a call from a person who claimed he was a passenger on the bus that met with an accident at Vasna . After a police team reached the spot, we found a bus on the roadside. Witnesses told us they realised that both driver and conductor were in a drunken state and demanded the bus be stopped. A ruckus ensued and two accused abandoned the bus. Upon checking, we have found six plastic bottles of IMFL The two have been booked,” said a police official at Vasna Police Station.