Ahmedabad: Drop in Demand Surat Diamond Association calls meet of city outfits next week

In a first, the Surat Diamond Association has called a meeting of all the diamond associations of the state on January 8, to discuss the various issues plaguing the industry.

“Surat Diamond Association is the largest in the state, and we have extended invitations to all the associations for the first time. We will discuss different issues that the industry is facing right now and what amicable steps should be taken to protect the industry. We may form a parent organisation of the diamond industry in the state,” said Babubhai Gujarati, president of the Surat Diamond Association.

The meeting comes at a time when the diamond industry is facing a drop in demand. The Indian Express had reported on December 25 that diamond industry fears of a repeat of 2008 recession. As per Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJPEC), import of rough diamonds dropped by half in November this year vis-à-vis last year November — from Rs 12,637.98 crore to Rs 6,676.72 crore in November 2018. The reasons, diamantaires said, range from saturation in the market to banks wary of lending to the small and medium units.

Meanwhile, with over lakhs of people employed in the cutting and polishing units, there is also the issue of workers’ salary.

The invitation for the meeting has been extended to presidents of associations in Amreli, Junagadh, Bhavnagar, Surendranagar, Botad, Jasdan, Mahuva, Dhari, Savarkundla, Lathi, Bagasra, Morbi, Damnagar, Rajula, Chalala, Gadiyadhar, Palitana, Palanpur, Navsari, Liliya, Rajkot, Khambhat, and Banaskantha districts.