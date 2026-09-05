German Shepherd bites Ahmedabad woman for 2nd time in 4 months, owner booked

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The owner of a German Shepherd was booked for negligence by the Ahmedabad City Police on Saturday after her pet dog allegedly bit a 54-year-old neighbour in the Ramol area of the city.
An FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint by 54-year-old Kapila Mahendra Prajapati, a resident of Vastral.
In the FIR, she said that the incident occurred around 5:30 pm on September 4 when she was sweeping her front yard. When she stepped out of her house, the front door of her neighbour Dharmishtha Dinesh Prajapati was open and her dog, a German Shepherd, bit her on her right hand. Prajapati’s daughter immediately called an ambulance and took her to the nearby Community Health Centre (CHC). Kapila alleged in the FIR that the same dog had bitten her on her right leg and left hand about 4 months ago.
Dharmishtha Dinesh Prajapati was booked under BNS sections 291 (negligent conduct with animals) and 125(a) (negligent act that endangers the life or personal safety of others).
Following the incident, officials of the Cattle Nuisance Control Department (CNCD) of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), along with a veterinary officer and the Ramol Police, conducted an inspection.
In a statement on Saturday, the AMC said, “The pet dog ‘Rani’ has been vaccinated and the certificate is valid till September 30, 2026. The dog was immediately taken into custody by the CNCD department and shifted to the Dog Welfare Center at Danilimda.”
Speaking to The Indian Express, Naresh Rajput, Head of the CNCD, said that about four to five dogs had been seized and impounded by the AMC since the new regulations of dog registration came into force in December 2024. FIRs had been filed in all the cases of dog attacks, he said.
“These dogs are placed in special hostels and the owners are supposed to pay for the same. They are kept there for at least a month and when the animal is released, we take an affidavit from the owner assuring that the dog will not be taken to the same place where the attack had taken place,” said Rajput, adding, “In many instances, the dogs are given to relatives or friends.”
Between January 1, 2025, and August 31, 2026, a total of 17,467 pet owners had registered 19,839 dogs in Ahmedabad. Nine most popular breeds include Labrador (3,939), German Shepherd (1,527), Shih Tzu (1,497), Golden Retriever (1,416), Pomeranian (1,138), Beagle (571), Siberian Husky (476), Pug (400) and Rottweiler (356).
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