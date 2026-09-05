German Shepherd bites Ahmedabad woman for 2nd time in 4 months, owner booked

When the woman stepped out of her house, the front door of her neighbour Dharmishtha Dinesh Prajapati was open and her dog, a German Shepherd, bit her on her right hand. (Photo generated using AI)

The owner of a German Shepherd was booked for negligence by the Ahmedabad City Police on Saturday after her pet dog allegedly bit a 54-year-old neighbour in the Ramol area of the city.

An FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint by 54-year-old Kapila Mahendra Prajapati, a resident of Vastral.

In the FIR, she said that the incident occurred around 5:30 pm on September 4 when she was sweeping her front yard. When she stepped out of her house, the front door of her neighbour Dharmishtha Dinesh Prajapati was open and her dog, a German Shepherd, bit her on her right hand. Prajapati’s daughter immediately called an ambulance and took her to the nearby Community Health Centre (CHC). Kapila alleged in the FIR that the same dog had bitten her on her right leg and left hand about 4 months ago.