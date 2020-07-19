Ahmedabad doctor arrested for disposing foetus

He has been booked under Indian Penal Code Section 318 (secretly burying or disposing of the dead body of a child intentionally to conceal their birth. (Representational) He has been booked under Indian Penal Code Section 318 (secretly burying or disposing of the dead body of a child intentionally to conceal their birth. (Representational)

A city-based doctor was arrested on Saturday for allegedly disposing a foetus secretly in Maninagar area of Ahmedabad after conducting an abortion of a 15-year-old girl.

According to police, the accused doctor has been identified as 59-year-old Dr Chetan Shah, a resident of Anand Apartments in Maninagar area, who runs ‘ Keval Medicare Centre’ hospital in Vatva GIDC area of Ahmedabad.

Police said that on July 6, the doctor had conducted the abortion of the girl at his hospital and then later tried to secretly dispose of the foetus at a garbage site near Aavkar Hall in Maninagar area.

He has been booked under Indian Penal Code Section 318 (secretly burying or disposing of the dead body of a child intentionally to conceal their birth.

“The doctor has been running a hospital for the past 29 years. On July 6, he conducted abortion of the 15-year-old girl who was five months pregnant. He charged her Rs 15,000 and later asked her to go home after removing the foetus. On his way back to home, the doctor in his white coloured Hyundai Santro car threw the foetus at a garbage site near Aavkar Hall. An offence was already registered against unidentified persons in this regard at Maninagar police station. We have arrested him today after we got technical evidence,” said a police officer at Maninagar police station. Police added that they had tracked the minor girl and through her they held 19-year-old Sunil Sargara of Behrampura in Ahmedabad who made her pregnant.

“Sunil has already been arrested under charges of rape and the relevant sections of Protection Of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,” said the police officer.

