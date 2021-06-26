Ahmedabad division of Railways resumes sale of platform ticket

The Ahmedabad division of Western Railways has begun sale of platform tickets from Friday.

Initially, the division had stopped issuing platform tickets from April 9 this year due to the second wave of coronavirus.

As per a statement released by the spokesperson for Ahmedabad division, “Currently, keeping in view the decreasing cases of Covid-19 and demand of passengers, the Ahmedabad division has initiated sale of platform tickets from June 25.”

Ahmedabad division covers Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Patan, Banaskantha, Surendranagar, Kutch, Sabarkantha, Mehsana and Rajkot.