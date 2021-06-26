scorecardresearch
Friday, June 25, 2021
Ahmedabad division of Railways resumes sale of platform ticket

Initially, the division had stopped issuing platform tickets from April 9 this year due to the second wave of coronavirus.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
June 26, 2021 12:40:12 am
Gujarat railways ticketAhmedabad division covers Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Patan, Banaskantha, Surendranagar, Kutch, Sabarkantha, Mehsana and Rajkot. (Representative Image)

The Ahmedabad division of Western Railways has begun sale of platform tickets from Friday.

As per a statement released by the spokesperson for Ahmedabad division, “Currently, keeping in view the decreasing cases of Covid-19 and demand of passengers, the Ahmedabad division has initiated sale of platform tickets from June 25.”

Ahmedabad division covers Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Patan, Banaskantha, Surendranagar, Kutch, Sabarkantha, Mehsana and Rajkot.

