Ahmedabad division of Railways resumes sale of platform ticket

June 26, 2021 12:40:12 am
The Ahmedabad division of Western Railways has begun sale of platform tickets from Friday.
Initially, the division had stopped issuing platform tickets from April 9 this year due to the second wave of coronavirus.
As per a statement released by the spokesperson for Ahmedabad division, “Currently, keeping in view the decreasing cases of Covid-19 and demand of passengers, the Ahmedabad division has initiated sale of platform tickets from June 25.”
Ahmedabad division covers Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Patan, Banaskantha, Surendranagar, Kutch, Sabarkantha, Mehsana and Rajkot.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-