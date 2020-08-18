Ahmedabad: 3 detained for gang rape of 21-yr-old

According to police, out of the five accused, four are known to the woman. (Representational)

Three persons have been detained for allegedly gang-raping a 21-year-old woman in Ahmedabad rural on the night of August 15. Two more accused are on the run.

According to police, the woman was abducted from an auto rickshaw on August 15 when she was on her way to meet her mother who works in a hospital. One of the five accused, who abducted the woman, took her to a secluded spot and raped her following which four more persons also allegedly raped her, as per the complaint lodged at the Viramgam town police station a day after. All five accused have been booked by the police under Indian penal code sections 376D for gang rape, 366 for abduction and 506 for criminal intimidation.

