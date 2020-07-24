Ahmedabad: Demand for plasma therapy on the rise as hospitals await clinical trial’s result

As of Thursday, 105 plasma donations had come through from 99 plasma donors in Ahmedabad (Express photo/Pavan Khengre) As of Thursday, 105 plasma donations had come through from 99 plasma donors in Ahmedabad (Express photo/Pavan Khengre)

From the initial days of the Covid-19 outbreak to the present, the demand for plasma therapy has only gone up with the Union Health Ministry having permitted plasma therapy for off-label use in moderate Covid-19 patients. Considering the constraints that come with plasma donation, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) is trying to incentivise the process wherein a donor will be awarded an appreciation certificate and four of their family members could avail a free, entire body check-up at the civic-run SVP Hospital once this year.

Since the first plasma donation in the state in Ahmedabad on April 18 from a 24-year-old woman who had returned from Paris and contracted the viral infection, there have been 105 donations in Ahmedabad as of July 23, of which 60 have taken place in July. On the contrary, Surat saw its first plasma donor on July 6 and has seen 117 people donate plasma since.

While plasma therapy was exclusively administered as part of a clinical trial in April, the Union Health Ministry in the third week of June, as part of its clinical management guidelines, permitted plasma therapy for off-label use in moderate patients as an investigational therapy. The result of the clinical trial is awaited.

There are two plasma banks in Ahmedabad, one at BJ Medical College and the other at Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS). AMC-run SVP Hospital has a tie-up with IRCS, wherein SVP Hospital pays Rs 10,000 per patient for the administrative costs incurred by IRCS. A single donation equals to 400 ml of plasma, that is two units of 200 ml each.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner in AMC, Om Prakash Machra said, “There is no shortage; we could not capitalise on this therapy as it was still a part of the clinical trial. Moreover, the awareness is presently low. There is also a specific convalescent period, a short window when plasma can be donated. This window starts only 14 days after the patient’s discharge. Sometimes, people get complacent once they are back home. We now have a dedicated team of counsellors which calls and prepares them (possible donors).”

Dr Vishwas Amin, general secretary at IRCS in Ahmedabad, said, “We are seeing an increased demand from private hospitals, which could be due to the fact that many patients are referred by AMC (as part of the AMC’s Memorandum of Understanding with these hospitals). Maybe, private doctors are using this therapy and seeing results. We have had demands from Global Hospital, SGVP Hospital, Sterling Hospital, CIMS Hospital and SAL Hospital. We have seen an increase in the demand after the Union Health Ministry’s guidelines. There are several criteria that need to be fulfilled to be a donor. For example, we see hardly five-six percent of blood donors to be females. In the case of plasma, it is even fewer because the donor needs to be nulliparous (a woman who has not given birth).”

Amin said that apart from clinical conditions such as body weight, age, haemoglobin levels and insulin levels, recovery date, too, has to be factored in.. “It is important that the right immunoglobulin (antibody) titer is present. Say, someone who recovered in April and May may donate plasma but not someone who recovered in March,” he said.

Amin explained because plasma donation is a new phenomenon, it is only after someone hears another donor’s experience that they are encouraged. “It largely works on word of mouth suggestions,” he added.

Blood banks in Surat at New Civil Hospital and SMIMER Hospital – run by the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) – started collecting plasma from recovered patients on May 3. Till date, the NCH blood bank has collected plasma from 56 recovered patients which has been used to treat 87 Covid-19 patients. On the other hand, SMIMER blood bank has collected plasma from 61 recovered patients which has been used to treat 75 Covid-19 patients.

Head of the blood bank at NCH, Dr. Mayur Jarak said, “We have collected Covid Convalescent Plasma (CCP) from 56 donors till date. We collect 400-500 milliliters of plasma from a single donor, of which two units are generated, each of 200 ml.”

“One donor, Faisal Chunara, who had tested positive on April 6, has donated plasma thrice since he recovered. Owing to his donation, six patients have recovered and been discharged. He has decided that he will continue to donate plasma in the coming days. The rule specifies that the donor can donate plasma again only after fifteen days.”

