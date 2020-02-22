Ahmedabad: Three dead in fire at garment label factory in Odhav

At least 14-15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire. (Representational Image) At least 14-15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire. (Representational Image)

At least three persons were killed in a fire that broke out in a small-scale garment label factory at Odhav locality of Ahmedabad city on Saturday evening. At least 14-15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire, officials said.

“The fire broke out on the second floor of a unit which has been making labels for ready-made garments in Odhav. This unit is located just behind the Odhav fire bridge station. At least three persons have died in the fire,” said a senior official from the fire brigade department.

The reason behind the fire was not known immediately. “At least 14-15 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to control the fire,” the official added.

The fire department also said the deceased used to reside within the industrial unit. “Though search and rescue operations are underway, it has been noticed that industrial units in these localities allow their workers to reside within the unit. So the workplace doubles up as a residential quarter for the workers. Usually, it is the private security guards who stay with their families within the unit. This is a very serious issue and concern for fire safety,” the official said.

This is the second major fire accident at an industrial unit in the city this month. On February 8, a fire accident at textile firm Nandan Denim Ltd had accounted for at least six lives, forcing the state government to issue closure notice to the firm.

