Ahmedabad DCB: Cop caught with MDMA himself a user

The assistant sub-inspector (ASI) caught peddling Rs 1 crore worth of Meth from Mumbai to Ahmedabad on Saturday night was himself a user, Ahmedabad Crime Branch officials said.

Police sources said that ASI Firoz Nagori (50) of Danilimda Police Station, who was caught with 995 gms of Methylenediox-ymethamphetamine (MDMA) drugs along with four other persons, was also using the drugs apart from peddling it. Police are also investigating claims of Nagori getting into a debt of lakhs of rupees taken from the other accused held in this case.

On Saturday night, a team of Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) held Nagori and two others – Imran Padhiyar (28) and Munno Jamaluddin Kazi (48) allegedly peddling MDMA drugs in a white Maruti Alto car from Mumbai to Ahmedabad. Through this breakthrough, police then also held Shahzad Tezabwala and Imran Ajmeri, who allegedly procured the drugs in Mumbai and handed it over to Nagori and two other accused to ferry it to Ahmedabad.

As per police, Nagori had gone absent from duty on September 11 morning, travelled to Mumbai, stayed in a hotel to meet Tezabwala and Ajmeri and then worn his police uniform and used his car with police insignia to peddle drugs avoiding road checks in Maharashtra and Gujarat. All five accused have been booked under sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psycho-tropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

“Nagori also hosted rave parties in farmhouses on the city outskirts and he was friends with Imran Ajmeri for the past 1.5 years,” said a police officer of Ahmedabad DCB. Ajmeri and Tezabwala were both arrested by Crime Branch in 2019 with 1.5 kg MDMA drugs. They were out on interim bail when they violated the bail conditions and travelled to Mumbai to procure drugs.

“Initial probe revealed that the ASI has been prone to using meth which was being supplied to him through the racket and getting a share in the drug haul could be the reason why he agreed to peddle it. We have not found any leads in the suspicion that Nagori had a debt to pay,” said sources in the Ahmedabad DCB.

Meanwhile, a court sent all five accused to police remand till September 17 on Monday.

“While we had got bail of Nagori, Padhiyar and Kazi for September 17 noon on Sunday, Tezabwala and Ajmeri were also sent to remand till the same date today,” a police officer with Ahmedabad DCB.

Nagori was also suspended on Monday from his post of ASI with the ‘SHE’ team at Danilimda police station. SHE team is a police team deployted in every police station in Ahmedabad which is made to tackle sexual harassment and eve teasing against women. Nagori had joined the force in 1991 as police constable.

“Any police officer who spends more than 24 hours in police custody is suspended by default. No written orders on Nagori have been issued till now,” said Milap Patel, assistant commissioner of police, K division, Ahmedabad City Police, under whose command area Danilimda PS falls.

