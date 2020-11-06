Ahmedabad DCB begins probe into gang rape of woman by 5 men

Later the accused and four of his accomplices allegedly raped her at different locations in Ahmedabad over three months.(Representational Image)

The Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) has begun probe into the alleged gang rape of a 23-year-old woman on multiple ocassions by five persons in Ahmedabad, on the pretext of offering a job to her.

According to police, the woman from Rajkot came to Ahmedabad after one of the accused allegedly gave her a job offer. She was then given drugs and alcohol and allegedly raped by the main accused.

Later the accused and four of his accomplices allegedly raped her at different locations in Ahmedabad over three months.

“As per the complaint, the woman was first sent a request on snapchat social media app by the main accused, which she declined. He then impersonated as an owner of a corporate firm and offered a job to the woman and asked her to come to Ahmedabad,” said an officer of DCB.

“The woman met the accused in a hotel in Ahmedabad where she was raped by him and his two friends. Later, on multiple ocassions, the main accused took the victim to different locations in the city as well as Rajasthan and gangraped her along with his four other accomplices,” the officer said.

The woman recently submitted a complaint after which a first information report was filed at Mahila Police Station West under Indian Penal Code section 376D for gang rape. “We have also conducted medical test on her,” the officer added.

According to police, two of the five accused are already in judicial custody in a fraud case pertaining to Sola High Court Police Station.

“Two accused are in judicial custody and soon their custody will be transferred. We are making efforts to nab the remaining three,” added the official.

