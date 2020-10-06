Ahmedabad: Days after woman gangraped near rly track, one arrested

Police officials said that they managed to nab the accused after tracking the mobile phone they had looted from the woman.

The Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly gang-raping and looting a daily wager woman near a railway track in Zundal area of Ahmedabad on September 16.

According to police, the accused, identified as Pappu Mansinh Hatila (30), a native of Dahod, with another accomplice, had allegedly hired the woman for mason work.

They took her to Zundal area on pretext of visiting an under construction building and gang-raped her in a bushy area near the railway tracks on September 16 morning.

The second accused is yet to be arrested. Police have not revealed his name yet.

An FIR was lodged at Sabarmati police station under Indian Penal code sections 376D for gangrape, 394 (for causing hurt during robbery), 323 (for assault) and 114 (for crime committed when abettor present) against two unknown persons.

“The two persons had hired the woman on the morning of September 16 for mason work. They took her from Akhbarnagar to Zundal Ring Road in a BRTS bus and then an auto rickshaw. The accused then took her to a bushy area near a railway track in Garnala area on the ring road and took turns to rape her,”said an official of Ahmedabad DCB.

“The accused also looted her mobile phone and Rs 1,300 cash and left the woman there,” the official said.

Police officials said that they managed to nab the accused after tracking the mobile phone they had looted from the woman.

“Using technical surveillance, we found that the mobile phone was being used by a 12-year-old boy in Ahmedabad. Upon questioning the boy and his father, we got to know that it was sold to them by a man named Pappu Hatila. Using human intelligence, we nabbed the accused from Dahod on Sunday night and he was arrested on Monday,” added the police official.

“The accused is unmarried and lives in a rain basera in Chandlodia area of Ahmedabad. On September 16, he took a known accomplice with him and then hired the victim woman for mason work,” added the police official.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.