Ahmedabad: ‘Data collected for Economic Survey will be kept confidential’

Asking people to provide authentic feedback for the seventh Economic Survey undertaken by the Government of India, Ahmedabad District Collector Sandip Sangle said that confidentiality of the data collected will be maintained and will be only be used for the survey.

“The Economic Survey is an important process which is meant to collate the different forms of employment in the country and the number of people involved. This survey helps in growth if the economic sector and formulate long term plans.

This is the first time mobile application is being used for the survey,” stated an official release from the state government on Thursday.

The government release stated that representatives of the government’s CSC e-Governance Service India Ltd will be visiting the concerned for the survey. Sangle said that the information provided as part of the survey will be kept confidential and will be used for the purpose of the survey which will help the government formulate future policies.

