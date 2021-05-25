Ahmedabad: Dalit man attacked for ‘sporting moustache’

A 22-year-old Dalit youth was allegedly assaulted by a group of men at Karakthal village in Viramgam Taluka of Ahmedabad rural on Sunday night allegedly for “sporting a moustache”. Three accused have been detained in this connection, police said.

According to police, an FIR was lodged against six named and four unnamed people under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) Prevention of Atrocities Act at Viramgam rural police station on Monday after the incident. The victim was admitted to Shiv Hospital on late Sunday night after he suffered head injury in the attack, police said.

The victim has been identified as Suresh Vaghela, a native of Karakthal village who is employed with Voltas in Sanand GIDC area of Ahmedabad.

The accused have been identified as Dhama Thakor, Kaushik Valand, Atrik Thakor, Sanjay Thakor, Anand Thakor and Vijay Thakor, all residents of Karakthal village.

Vaghela in his complaint said,” Around 10 pm on Sunday night, my parents went to sleep after dinner and I received a call from Dhama Bhai who asked me why I was sporting a moustache. Within a few minutes, Dhamabhai and nine others came to my house with sticks and rods. They used derogatory language against me and assaulted me. I was later taken to a primary health centre for first aid and then admitted to Shiv hospital.”

Speaking to the Indian Express, Vaghela said, “I had no enmity with the people who assaulted me. They just called me and asked why I was sporting a moustache.”

Police said that they are probing the allegations made by the victim even as three accused have been held in the matter.

B S Vyas, deputy superintendent of police, Ahmedabad rural, told The Indian Express, “An offence has been lodged in the case and we have detained three of the seven named accused while efforts are on to nab the others. The detainees will first undergo Covid-19 test and then they will be arrested.”Dalit