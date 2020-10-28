Ahmedabad: Dalit boy dies at observation home, parents allege torture

According to police, the boy was caught in a brawl between two groups in which three more persons were arrested, the deceased being the only juvenile held.

A 17-year-old Dalit boy died under mysterious circumstances at an observation home in Khanpur of Ahmedabad on Tuesday, after which his parents have demanded a police probe alleging torture.

According to police, the victim, a resident of Isanpur in Ahmedabad, was detained by a team from the Isanpur police station on October 23 on charges of assault. He was produced before a Juvenile Court (Bal Adalat) and sent to Khanpur Observation Home run under Gujarat State Child Protection Society.

On Tuesday morning, the boy’s father received a call from Khanpur Observation Home saying that his son’s health had deteriorated and that he should visit Civil Hospital in Asarwa.

“By the time I reached, my son was dead. They have not yet told me how he died. I’ve been trying to meet him since he was detained but was denied permission by the police and later by the observation Home. Two days ago, I even went with a lawyer but was again denied permission to meet him. They tortured my son in the observation home and that is why they did not allow me to meet him. We demand justice for my son,” the father, who works as a daily wage labourer, told The Indian Express.

According to him, his son had studied till Class 3 and was looking for work.

According to police, the boy was caught in a brawl between two groups in which three more persons were arrested, the deceased being the only juvenile held.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Gautam Parmar, additional commissioner of police (sector 2) Ahmedabad, said, “The boy was produced before Bal Adalat and sent to observation home. There have been allegations by the parents and we are awaiting the postmortem report.”

Later in the evening, an accidental death report was filed at Shahpur police station, whose incharge officer RJ Chudasama said, “We have sent the viscera sample of the deceased to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for tests. Prima facie, we have not found any injury marks on the body of the deceased and we are aware of the allegations made by the parents.”

Reacting to the allegations made by the father of victim that he was not allowed to meet his son in Isanpur police station, JM Solanki, incharge officer said, “The boy was detained at the police station for only two hours on October 23 after which he was sent to Bal Adalat with his mother.”

