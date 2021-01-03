Ahmedabad: SIT report nails officials 2 months after Dalit boy died at observation home

According to police, the boy was first assaulted by one Jayanti Solanki, a resident of Isanpur on October 11 on the back of his neck with wooden sticks. Two FIRS were lodged against both the parties at Isanpur police station.

More than two months after a 17-year-old Dalit boy died at an observation home in Khanpur of Ahmedabad, a report by the Special Investigative Team (SIT) of Ahmedabad Police concluded that the boy died of respiratory and heart issues after he was denied medical treatment by the observation home administration following assault by a private individual and a policeman.

A first information report was filed at Isanpur police station in Ahmedabad on Saturday against six persons, including the incharge superintendent of observation home, three other staff, a policeman and a private person under Indian Penal Code sections 304 for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, 323 for assault and 114 for abettor present when offence committed, as well as sections of the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

According to police, the Dalit boy was detained by Isanpur police station on October 23 on charges of assault under IPC section 323, 294b for obscenity and 506 for criminal intimidation. The boy was produced before a Juvenile Court (Bal Adalat) on the same day and sent to Khanpur Observation Home run under Gujarat State Child Protection Society. On October 27, around 8.20 am, he died at the Asarwa based Civil Hospital.

According to the SIT report, postmortem report indicated that he died after failure of heart and respiratory system due to septicemia (blood infection) along with pneumonia. An infectious wound was also found on the back of his neck.

According to police, the boy was first assaulted by one Jayanti Solanki, a resident of Isanpur on October 11 on the back of his neck with wooden sticks. Two FIRS were lodged against both the parties at Isanpur police station.

“Probe has shown that after the boy was assaulted on October 11 by Solanki and was again assaulted by policeman Rishirajsinh Zala who slapped him on his face and neck multiple times and hit him on his legs with sticks. Parmar was then taken to observation home in an unwell state where severe negligence was shown by the in charge superintendent Mehul Patel and three security guards — Mansukh Gabdiya, Eijaz Pathan and Alpesh Parmar — who did not take him to hospital for four days. It was only on October 27 morning that Parmar was taken to Civil Hospital in Asarwa where he died,” according to the complaint by sub-inspector PK Gohil who is part of the SIT.

A senior police officer of Ahmedabad informed The Indian Express that investigation has started based on the FIR and the accused will be arrested as per procedure.