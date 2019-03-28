Ahmedabad: Criminal action sought against polluting industries

The Paryavaran Suraksha Samiti (PSS) and three other NGOs – Khedut Ekta Manch, Paryavaran Mitra and Gujarat Lok Samiti – have asked the Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) to initiate criminal action against industries and the Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner for their failure to comply with the orders of the Supreme Court regarding effluent and sewage discharge in the river Sabarmati.

Addressing mediapersons here, PSS’s Rohit Prajapati said that the apex court on February 22, 2017 ordered that effluents and sewage must be treated before being discharged into the Sabarmati river.

The court said this should be done to protect the river as well as surface and groundwater from contamination, as it was having adverse effects on the health of people consuming vegetables and fruit grown by farmers along the river bank.

Prajapati said the GPCB, being the regulatory authority, should ensure that the apex court’s directions were implemented in its entirety.