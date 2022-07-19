scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Ahmedabad Crime Branch detains filmmaker Avinash Das from Mumbai

Filmmaker Avinash Das was detained in connection with a case where he shared a photo on social media of Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Jharkhand IAS officer Pooja Singhal, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
July 19, 2022 3:37:23 pm
Avinash Das.

Filmmaker Avinash Das was detained on Tuesday afternoon outside his Mumbai residence by a team of Ahmedabad Police’s Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) in connection with a case where he shared a photo on social media of Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Jharkhand IAS officer Pooja Singhal, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case.

In an FIR lodged against Das at Ahmedabad DCB police station on May 13, he has also been booked for allegedly insulting the national flag by sharing a morphed picture of a woman wearing a tricolour on his Facebook account. Das has been booked under Section 469 (forgery) of the Indian Penal Code, Section 67 of the Information Technology Act and sections of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act.

Das, a 46-year-old filmmaker who made ‘Anaarkali of Aarah’, had recently moved the Bombay High Court for a transit pre-arrest bail plea in the same case, which was rejected by the court. According to sources, a team of Ahmedabad DCB had been camping in Mumbai for the past one week to arrest Das.

According to police, Das was detained when he was on his way to office from his residence on Tuesday afternoon. “Das has been detained from his residence in Mumbai and will be brought to Ahmedabad,” a senior police official of Ahmedabad DCB said.

Das had recently shared a photo on his official Twitter account in which Shah and IAS officer Singhal are seen speaking to each other at a public event.

According to the written complaint by Ahmedabad DCB, Das had allegedly shared the picture of the duo from a public event in Ranchi held in 2017 in an attempt to “allegedly mislead the people and defame the reputation of Shah.”

