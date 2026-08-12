Crane operator found hanging 300 feet in air at Ahmedabad high-rise site

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A 300-foot-tall crane became the backdrop of a grim tragedy in Ahmedabad’s Chharodi area Wednesday morning. Construction workers arriving for their morning shift looked up to see a body hanging above the 32nd floor of an under-construction high-rise.
Their colleague, crane operator Pritam Singh, was found dead, hanging from the very machine he operated daily.
The terrifying sight spread panic across the construction site, and the onlookers informed the police around 8 am about the suspected suicide. A police team, along with emergency personnel, rushed to the scene to retrieve the body from the crane.
Pritam Singh was a Jharkhand native who had been working at the Chharodi construction site for the past four months, Inspector K N Bhukan told The Indian Express.
“It appears that at some point between Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, he climbed up the long arm of the crane and died by suicide,” said SI Bhukan.
The body was brought down and transported to GMERS Sola Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination. The police confirmed that Pritam Singh’s family back in Jharkhand has been informed of his death.
Inspector Bhukan said that no suicide note was recovered from the site, and no immediate motive has been established for why Singh took his life. The Sola police registered a case of accidental death and launched an investigation to find out the circumstances leading up to his death.
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