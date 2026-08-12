Crane operator found hanging 300 feet in air at Ahmedabad high-rise site

Pritam Singh was found dead on a crane above an under-construction high-rise in Chharodi (Screengrab enhanced using AI).

A 300-foot-tall crane became the backdrop of a grim tragedy in Ahmedabad’s Chharodi area Wednesday morning. Construction workers arriving for their morning shift looked up to see a body hanging above the 32nd floor of an under-construction high-rise.

Their colleague, crane operator Pritam Singh, was found dead, hanging from the very machine he operated daily.

The terrifying sight spread panic across the construction site, and the onlookers informed the police around 8 am about the suspected suicide. A police team, along with emergency personnel, rushed to the scene to retrieve the body from the crane.

Pritam Singh was a Jharkhand native who had been working at the Chharodi construction site for the past four months, Inspector K N Bhukan told The Indian Express.