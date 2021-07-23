Ahmedabad: Covid vaccination drive to stay open on July 25, says DyCM

A special vaccination drive will be held in Gujarat for people who interact with several others as part of their job, including shopkeepers, traders and street vendors, on July 25, said Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Thursday.

Patel, who also holds the health portfolio, said the vaccination drive will remain open this Sunday as a “special case” specifically for this group of people. On July 14, Patel had announced suspension of vaccination drive on Wednesdays and Sundays.

As per a notification issued by the state government, people who interact with several others as part of their job have to be compulsorily vaccinated by July 31. These include owners and employees of shopping mall/complexes, beauty parlour/salon, restaurants and gyms as well as street vendors, tuition class administrators, teachers, public and private bus transport drivers and conductors, sports coaching employees, cinema complex employees, and employees at water parks and swimming pools.

“Today we have decided that as a special case, for business owners, employees, and others as per the home department notification (that requires them to be compulsorily vaccinated by July 31), vaccination drive will remain open only for this Sunday (July 25) specifically for service-oriented people and owner-employee groups,” said Patel.

These people can avail vaccines from nearly 1,800 vaccination centres on July 25.

As of July 22, a stock of 15,18,250 vaccine doses were available with the state government, and each day the state is receiving 2.5-3 lakh doses from the Centre, “which means we can administer 3-4 lakh doses each day”, according to Patel. On Thursday, the state administered 5.08 lakh doses, taking the total figure so far to 3.06 crore.

“We can almost say there are no (Covid-19) cases coming, with 20-25 (new) cases each day across the state… For a possible third wave, we are alert… in case cases increase owing to a third wave, we will make arrangements for the same… there are some states like Kerala, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu where there increasing cases and Gujarat is alert to the situation,” added Patel. Gujarat on Thursday added 34 new cases of Covid-19 with no fatality.