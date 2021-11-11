Ahmedabad: No AMC amenities for those yet to take second dose of Covid vaccine

A day after Ahmedabad city reported a four-time increase in Covid-19 cases – from four cases on November 9 to 16 cases on November 10, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Thursday announced that it shall not permit citizens to avail of public amenities and services without taking the second dose of vaccine even after being eligible for the same.

From November 12, the decision will be implemented in AMTS buses, BRTS buses, Kankaria lakefront and zoo, Sabarmati riverfront, libraries, gymkhanas, swimming pools, AMC sports complexes, city civic centres and other AMC buildings.

Across Ahmedabad city, more than 46 lakh people have been administered the first dose and another 26.93 lakh have been fully vaccinated. As per the AMC, there are more than 9.30 lakh persons in the city who are eligible for the second dose and yet to take it. Around 1.52 lakh of them are from the west zone of the city.

In a bid to push citizens to take the first vaccine dose, the AMC had issued a similar directive on September 17.

A press note issued by Ahmedabad Janmarg arm of the AMC that manages the BRTS bus transportation in the city, stated that passengers have to keep their second dose certificate ready and shall have to furnish the same to get a ticket.

As many as 390 staff at 163 BRTS bus stops will be deployed to enforce the mandate. Operation division officials, three security officers, 16 field officers and 11 vigilance staffers will also check certificates in its fleet of 298 buses.