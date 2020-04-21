Ahmedabad: COVID-19 positive woman gives birth, newborn to be tested

This is the first C-section delivery of a coronavirus patient to be reported in Gujarat. (Representational) This is the first C-section delivery of a coronavirus patient to be reported in Gujarat. (Representational)

A 30-year-old COVID-19 positive woman gave birth to a baby girl through Cesarean section on April 20 at SVP Hospital, which is run by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC). This is the first C-section delivery of a coronavirus patient to be reported in Gujarat.

The newborn weighing 3.2 kg, although asymptomatic, has been put under the suspected category. Her swab sample for coronavirus testing is to be collected on late Tuesday.

Dr Parul Shah, head of the Obstetrics and Gynecology department at SVP hospital, conducted the delivery with a team of four doctors. She said that the baby is doing fine and has been shifted from the intensive care unit (ICU) to the neonatal ward.

“The mother had conceived through In-Vitro fertilisation (IVF) and was referred from a private hospital when she was tested COVID-19 positive on Monday evening,” Dr Parul Shah told The Indian Express.

The patient was advised to undergo a COVID-19 test when her mother — who lives with her — tested positive on April 19. During the woman’s sonography on April 20, the doctors suggested an urgent C-section as the blood flow to the baby was affected resulting in less oxygen supply.

“Due to complications, the patient was referred from a private hospital to SVP hospital. This is the first C-section delivery of a COVID-19 patient in Gujarat and the seventh in the country,” said Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra.

Dr Parul Shah added that since it was a confirmed case of COVID-19, the patient was put in an isolation ward immediately after she had arrived at the hospital. “Taking all precautions, including (usage of) Personal Protective Equipment in the operation theatre, we had sent a limited team for diagnosis. The procedure was smooth and uneventful. The baby is doing fine, is on air and RT feed and after 12 hours in ICU, was admitted to the neonatal ward,” she said.

