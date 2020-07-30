Ahmedabad Court rejects Hardik’s plea for deletion of bail condition

Hardik Patel Hardik Patel

A sessions court in Ahmedabad on Thursday rejected Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel’s plea for deletion of a bail clause that requires him to seek permission of the court to move out of the state.

The court, while rejecting the plea, took into consideration the state government’s submissions opposing Patel’s plea on the ground of his criminal antecedents. The court also stressed that Patel has not been deprived of his right to move outside the state but rather his bail condition requires him to seek the court’s permission before doing so and hence the court did not find merit in his argument to repeal the condition.

The court also noted that Patel has “a tendency to deliberately delay the proceedings of the case.”

The judgment by additional sessions judge B J Ganatra said, “According to him (Patel), the wider interest of society is more important than the personal right and the court has been set up to uphold this interest and provide legal justice…. (but) the court cannot ignore violation of law.”

Patel was granted protection from arrest by the Supreme Court in March this year pertaining to a 2015 FIR registered against him following the Patidar agitation across the state. The FIR was filed at the Ahmedabad Department of Crime Branch (DCB) police station.

