Ahmedabad court grants bail to film-maker Avinash Das

A day after he was arrested for posting an old picture of Union Home Minister Amit Shah with arrested Jharkhand IAS officer Pooja Singhal on social media, a local court in Ahmedabad on Thursday granted bail to Mumbai based film-maker Avinash Das.

Das, 46, was detained outside his residence in Mumbai on Tuesday noon by a team of Ahmedabad Police’s Detection of Crime Branch (DCB), in connection with an FIR filed against him for allegedly sharing a photo of Amit Shah with arrested IAS officer Pooja Singhal from an event in 2017 on his Twitter account and also for sharing a picture of a woman draped in a tricolour on his Facebook account.

According to police, Das was booked under IPC section 469 for forgery to harm the reputation of a person in connection with Shah’s picture and sections of Prevention of Insults to National Honours Act in connection with the picture of a woman wearing a tricolour.

After Das was officially arrested Wednesday, a local court sent him on one-day police remand with the DCB.

On Thursday afternoon, the court of additional magistrate MV Chauhan granted bail to Das on a bail bond of Rs 10,000. Bail conditions imposed include marking his presence at DCB police station in Ahmedabad between the first and fifth day of every month and to not post “obscene images” on social media, said a lawyer associated with the case.

The court also asked Das to deposit his passport, however, he submitted in writing that he does not possess a passport.

Also read | Filmmaker Avinash Das arrested, police say he has a history of putting up fake posts

Speaking to The Indian Express, Chaitanya Mandlik, deputy commissioner of police, Crime, Ahmedabad city, said, “As we had told earlier, Das has a history of sharing fake and wrong posts on social media. Today, the honourable court has given him bail on condition that he has to present himself before the DCB every month. We will continue our investigation in regard to his social media posts.”

Das left for Mumbai Thursday evening after receiving bail, police said.

A native of Darbhanga in Bihar and a resident of Mumbai, Das has directed critically acclaimed movies such as Anaarkali of Aarah, the Netflix series She and the Zee5 movie Raat Baaki Hai.

After an FIR was filed against him on May 13 by the Ahmedabad DCB, Das had approached the Bombay High Court, sessions court in Ahmedabad, the Gujarat High Court and the Supreme Court to seek anticipatory bail; however three courts rejected his petitions, while the matter was pending before the SC on Thursday.

At a press conference in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, DCP Mandlik said that Das allegedly posted several “fake and misleading posts” in the past on social media that included one of patients lying on the floor during Covid pandemic, the caption of which mentioned it as in Gujarat, while originally it was of some other place. In another tweet, Das posted an obscene comment against Hindu Gods and Goddesses, police said.

Das moved the Gujarat High Court with the offer of issuing an unconditional apology for the social media posts, which the HC rejected and ruled that it is “prima facie clear that the act (of allegedly insulting the national flag) was deliberate and not unintentional”.