Friday, July 08, 2022

Ahmedabad court adjourns bail hearing of Teesta Setalvad, ex-DGP Sreekumar to July 15

The adjournment follows a request from the prosecution seeking time to peruse the “voluminous records” of the Supreme Court judgment and SIT closure report, which gave a clean chit to the then CM Narendra Modi for the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Updated: July 8, 2022 12:39:55 pm
R B Sreekumar and Teesta Setalvad. (File/PTI photo)

An Ahmedabad sessions court on Friday adjourned the bail plea hearing of Mumbai-based activist Teesta Setalvad and retired DGP R B Sreekumar to July 15 following a request from the prosecution seeking time to peruse the “voluminous records” of the Supreme Court judgment and SIT closure report, both of which gave a clean chit to the then chief minister Narendra Modi for the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Advocate Somnath Vatsa, representing Setalvad, however, opposed the prosecution’s request for more time, submitting before the court of sessions judge DD Thakkar that the argument of bulky records does not hold given that the FIR was registered just a day after the Supreme Court judgment in the appeal by Zakia Jafri, wife of slain Ahmedabad Congress MP Ahsan Jafri.

Public prosecutor Mitesh Amin contended that an “FIR is no encyclopaedia” and that the prosecution, through the investigating officer in the case, wants to file an affidavit contending the bail pleas, requesting the court to post the matter for July 16.

Judge Thakkar has now kept the matter for arguments on July 15.

