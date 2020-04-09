Ahmedabad: Police set up 750 check posts, introduce SRP

Ahmedabad City Police Commissioner Ashish Bhatia` (File) Ahmedabad City Police Commissioner Ashish Bhatia` (File)

A day after the walled city of Ahmedabad was declared a buffer zone due to clusters of COVID-19 cases, police set up over 750 check posts in the city and introduced State Reserve Police (SRP) in 14 cluster areas of the city.

Ashish Bhatia, the Ahmedabad City Police Commissioner, said at a press conference on Wednesday, “Police have been conducting checking operations at over 750 points in the city to ensure lockdown. Police teams are also present at the screening centres at Shahpur, Kalupur, Prem, Jamalpur and Dilli darwazas of walled city Ahmedabad along with medical team to screen the residents. If the temperature of any person is high, that person will be taken up for tests. We have also shut the Kalupur fruit market and Dariyapur wholesale market.”

Meanwhile, in Ahmedabad, 454 persons were detained on Wednesday and 639 vehicles were seized for violating the lockdown guidelines. Gujarat Director General of Police Shivanand Jha said at a press conference in Gandhinagar that the police will be forced to take action if people do not follow lockdown guidelines and maintain social distancing.

“Strict action will be taken against those who venture out unnecessarily. Banks and supermarkets should ensure that their customers are maintaining social distancing norms… managers and owners will be held responsible for not following norms. They are also free to lodge complaint with the police if any customer refuses to follow the norms,” said Jha.

He added that 6,151 persons were detained in the past 24 hours and 7,878 vehicles were seized for breaking the lockdown violations.

