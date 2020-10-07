Ahmedabad: Son of deceased Covid patient booked for fleeing with body to Rajasthan

Police said that since the patient hailed from Banswara in Rajasthan, his family might have taken the body there for final rites.

The son of a deceased coronavirus patient was booked after he, along with a few family members, fled with the body from the crematorium of VS Hospital here for Rajasthan on Monday evening.

Police said that since the patient hailed from Banswara in Rajasthan, his family might have taken the body there for final rites.

According to the police, the body of 65-year-old Rannchhod Chauhan, a native of Chhinch town in Bagidora taluka of Banswara, went missing from the crematorium here at around 6.30 pm on Monday.

Rannchhod was admitted in Sushrusha Hospital at Navrangpura on September 26 after he tested positive for the virus. He passed away on Monday morning while undergoing treatment.

At around 6:30 pm, an ambulance belonging to Sushrusha Hospital arrived with the body at the parking lot of the crematorium of VS Hospital.

“We had informed the patient’s family regarding his death and the procedure of cremating the body in the crematorium. They told us that a few of their relatives are on their way and asked us to wait. Around 6:30 pm, our hospital’s ambulance driver Amit brought the body to VS Hospital cremation ground and parked it over there for the relatives to arrive. He then left the body in the parking lot to attend another body in his ambulance,” Purvan Patel, the nodal officer at Sushrusha Hospital, said in his police complaint.

He added: “After a while, when I called up the crematorium staff to check on the body, they informed us that no such body had arrived cremation. I then checked with the driver Amit who told me that he saw the family members of the deceased in a Tavera vehicle with an ambulance sign on it.”

Subsequently, an FIR was lodged at Ellisbridge Police station against the deceased’s son, Mahendra Chauhan, under Sections 269 {for negligent act likely to spread infection of disease} and 114 {for abettor present when offence is committed} of the Indian Penal Code.

“We have contacted Rajasthan police as we assume that the family must have taken the body to their native village in Banswara. Further investigation is going on,” a police officer at Ellisbridge police station said.

