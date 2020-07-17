Ahmedabad cop who ‘assaulted mechanic’ remains unidentified

The unknown accused was booked under IPC sections 323 (Causing hurt), 324 (Causing hurt by deadly weapon) and 325 (Causing grievous hurt). (Representational) The unknown accused was booked under IPC sections 323 (Causing hurt), 324 (Causing hurt by deadly weapon) and 325 (Causing grievous hurt). (Representational)

Three days after an FIR was lodged against an “unknown cop” for allegedly assaulting a 23-year-old resident of Jamalpur area in Ahmedabad, the police have been unable to identify the accused official.

According to officials, the incident had occurred around 5 pm on July 12 when Junaid Khan Pathan was assaulted by an unknown man at a police picket near Jamalpur Darwaza in Jamalpur area of the city, when he was driving a car, leading to him meeting with an accident.

A car mechanic by profession, Pathan was later admitted to the ICU in Ahmedabad Civil Hospital due to the impact of the accident even as his family members complained that he was assaulted by a policeman on duty. An FIR filed at Gaekwad Haveli Police Station states that Pathan was assaulted by an “unknown person dressed in civil, appearing as police (sic)”.

The unknown accused was booked under IPC sections 323 (Causing hurt), 324 (Causing hurt by deadly weapon) and 325 (Causing grievous hurt).

The CCTV footage obtained by the police shows a man clad in a yellow t-shirt and pants, part of a police team, attacking Pathan with a wooden stick through the window of the car, after which the victim lost the vehicle’s balance and hit a divider.

A day after the incident, protests took place at Jamalpur Darwaza to demand the registration of an FIR.

Congress MLAs such as Imran Khedawala also met the Ahmedabad city police commissioner to demand disciplinary action against the cop.

“My son is still in the ICU even though doctors say that he is getting stable. He received head injuries as the policeman had hit him on his head and later, due to the accident impact. We have not received any input from the police yet,” said Mehboob Khan Pathan, father of Junaid.

Gaekwad Haveli police station inspector NN Parmar declined to comment on the matter, saying that the investigation is ongoing.

