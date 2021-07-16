Ahmedabad: Cop booked for ‘rape’ of woman

“Then in June, he asked me to come with him to a hotel in Ahmedabad to which I resisted but he forced me. He then forced himself upon me in the hotel room and also assaulted me for lodging a complaint against him,” the woman added.

A constable with Gujarat Police in Ahmedabad was booked for allegedly raping a 38-year-old woman. an FIR was lodged against the constable under IPC sections 376 2n for committing rape on same woman multiple times and 323 for causing hurt, police said.

According to police, the woman has claimed that she had met the accused constable four years ago when she had gone to lodge a police complaint against her former husband.

“The constable took my complaint for dowry harassment against my former husband and ensured me that strict police action will be taken. He then developed a relationship with me and had sexual intercourse with me multiple times in the past three years promising to marry me. In May, I had approached police with a complaint against Dodiya for rape when he offered me money for settlement,” said the woman in the complaint.

Three held for murder of man in Shaher Kotda

Days after a 24-year-old man was beaten and stabbed to death in Shaher Kotda area of old city Ahmedabad, the Ahmedabad Police Detection of Crime Branch arrested three accused in the case.

On July 12 night, Neeraj Verma alias Jeetu was assaulted by four persons at Memco Bhagwatinagar area allegedly over an old rivalry. He succumbed to injuries at civil hospital on July 13, a day when three murders were registered in Ahmedabad. According to DCB officers, the accused Ramesh Pawar alias Ramesh Kabootar (24), Ashish Gupta (19) and Vishal Gupta (19) — siblings and residents of Shaherkotda — were held on Thursday.

“During interrogation, the accused told us that two days prior to the murder, Neeraj Verma went to their residence in Shaher Kotda and vandalised their motorcycle over an old dispute. The three accused along with one more wanted accused named Anup Pawar then attacked him on July 12 night and killed him,” an officer said.