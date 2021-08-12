Ahmedabad: Cop booked for ‘assaulting’ elderly man held

Days after a constable with the Gujarat Crime Investigation Department (CID) Crime and Railways was booked for allegedly assaulting an elderly person in a residential society in Ahmedabad, the accused and his accomplice were arrested by the police on Wednesday.

According to the police, Bhavesh Rawal, constable attached with Gujarat CID Crime and his accomplice Bhargav Patel had allegedly assaulted 63-year-old Kanak Shah at Mahasukhnagar society in Krishnanagar area of Ahmedabad on August 6 night. According to police, the incident occurred around 11:30 pm on August 6 when Shah had arrived home in a scooter and he was assaulted by Rawal and his accomplice Bhargav Patel inside the society with iron rods.

Shah was later admitted to a private hospital in critical state and based on his complaint, police had booked Rawal and Patel under IPC sections 323 for assault, 325 for causing grievous hurt, 294 b for obscenity, 506 for criminal intimidation and 427 for mischief in an FIR at Krishnanagar police station.

Shah had stated in his complaint that Patel was upset with him since he lost a society elections to him. Shah had also recently submitted a complaint to the police stating that he was threatened by the accused duo.

On August 7, CCTV videos emerged which purportedly shows the two accused assaulting Shah.