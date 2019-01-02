Ahmedabad: Controversial IAS officer promoted

Lalnunmawia Chuaungo, a 1987-batch IAS officer of the Gujarat cadre who got embroiled in a controversy during the recently concluded Mizoram assembly elections, is among the 12 senior IAS officers who were promoted by the state government on Tuesday.

Chuaungo, who is at present principal secretary (home and finance) at Aizwal in Mizoram, has been promoted to the grade of Additional Chief Secretary (ACS). A notification from the General Administration Department of the Gujarat government stated that the official “is given proforma promotion under Rule 8 (5) of the IAS (Pay) Rules 2016 to the Grade of Additional Chief Secretary.”

Chuaungo was transferred to AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory) cadre in April 2018. He was embroiled in a controversy after the Chief Electoral Officer in Mizoram SB Shashank complained of “direct interference” by Chuaungo in the election process and directed him to be relieved of his responsibilities with immediate effect.

Other IAS officials of the 1987-batch who were promoted to the ACS grade were R P Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary, NITI Aayog; Raj Kumar, Director General, (ESIC); and Raj Gopal, Principal Secretary, Energy and Petrochemicals Department, Gandhinagar.

The government in a separate notification also promoted eight IAS officers of the 2003-batch, including Roopwant Singh, Commissioner of Geology and Mining; Sandhya Bhullar, MD, Gujarat Informatics Ltd; Swaroop P, MD, Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Ltd; and Avantika Singh Aulakh, Director of Technical Education.