Ahmedabad: Conspiracy alleged in body swap by VS Hospital, case filed

Police have booked a case against the “doctors and medical staff” of VS Hospital in Ahmedabad for fraud and criminal conspiracy, a day after the staff of its mortuary swapped the body of a murder victim with that of a pregnant woman.

The family of 19-year-old Mittal Jadav, the murder victim, was handed the body of 26-year-old Nasreen Sayyed, who died during childbirth at the hospital.

Both families have alleged negligence on the part of the hospital. “We have demanded action against the erring doctors and medical staff of VS Hospital who made us go through an ordeal on Friday,” said Ramesh Jadav. “Today, as per procedure, police again asked me to identify the body of my daughter Mittal.”

The families of both the deceased on Saturday went to Ellisbridge police station to complain against VS Hospital. Mittal’s father Ramesh Jadav lodged the formal complaint, based on which a case was filed. No names have been mentioned in the FIR.

“We have lodged a case under Indian Penal Code sections 406, 420 and 120B for criminal breach of trust, fraud and criminal conspiracy along with sections of the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act,” VG Patel, Assistant Commissioner of Police, M Division, Ahmedabad, said. “The case has been transferred to the SC/ST cell of Ahmedabad city police.”

Sections of IPC on fraud and criminal conspiracy have been invoked as Nasreen’s family told the police that they suspected foul play on the part of the hospital with regard to the operation during which both Nasreen and her unborn child died. Nasreen’s family claims the hospital did not conduct a post-mortem examination after her death. “After my sister died during her operation, we had demanded a post-mortem to know the reason behind her death. However, without conducting the post-mortem, the hospital management handed over her body to the family of the other woman,” Waseem Sheikh, brother of Nasreen told The Sunday Express. “We suspect a conspiracy by the hospital to hide something related to the death of my sister.”

Meanwhile, police asked the hospital to conduct autopsies on the bodies of Mittal and Nasreen.

Mittal Jadav was declared brought dead at VS Hospital around 8 pm on Wednesday whereas Nasreen had died during an operation to deliver her child at the hospital on Thursday morning. Hospital authorities said autopsies had been conducted on both the bodies and they were kept in the mortuary.

On Friday at 2 am, Jadav and family were given a body. Assuming it was the body of Mittal, they took it to their native place in Dholera and buried around 7 am the same day as per their rituals. Meanwhile, Nasreen’s family, which arrived at the hospital on Friday afternoon to claim her body, was told that it had gone missing.

The hospital authorities are then said to have investigated what happened and purportedly realised that the body of Mittal had been swapped with that of Nasreen. They then informed the two families.

A protest erupted at the hospital on Friday evening after which the body of Nasreen was exhumed from the burial site in Dholera and brought back to the hospital on Friday at 9.45 pm.

Mittal was allegedly stabbed to death by three men at a marketplace in Bavla, Ahmedabad on Wednesday evening. She was to marry in the next two weeks. Police have arrested three accused, saying they killed her after she rejected their advances.

Nasreen was married to Sayyed Aamir Zamandar, a native of Karnataka, and had come to her native place in Ahmedabad for her delivery. Both mother and child died during the operation.

Medical superintendent of VS Hospital Dr Manish Patel said action has been taken against staff. “One staff member, Ashwin Vaghela, has been suspended and an inquiry committee has been set up to look into the matter,” Dr Patel said. “Vaghela was assigned the task of labeling the bodies, and he will be kept under suspension till the probe is completed.” When asked about the FIR, Dr Patel said, “We have set up a committee to look into the allegations.”

The body of Mittal was handed over to her family on Saturday evening after a second post-mortem examination was conducted.