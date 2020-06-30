Ahmedabad: Congress leaders, workers protest over rising fuel prices, detained

Gujarat Congress workers at Sardarbaug area in Ahmedabad on Monday. (Express Photo by Javed Raja) Gujarat Congress workers at Sardarbaug area in Ahmedabad on Monday. (Express Photo by Javed Raja)

Around 50 Congress leaders and workers were detained by the police in Ahmedabad on Monday during a demonstration against rising prices of diesel and petrol in the state.

The demonstration by Gujarat Congress was part of the nationwide protests organised by Indian National Congress (INC) on Monday against rising fuel prices amid coronavirus pandemic.

Around 10 am on Monday, Congress workers, including Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Amit Chavda, started a demonstration at Sardar Baug area of Ahmedabad. However, police detained them after some time and brought them in a bus to JD Nagarwala police stadium in Shahibaug.

“The entire country is affected by the pandemic but the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in Gujarat has withdrawn from its responsibilities. When people are left unemployed, businesses are shut and they are living in distress, instead of providing some relief, the government has been increasing the price of diesel and petrol for the past 23 days. A package of Rs 23 lakh crore has been announced but not a single penny has reached the people. At the time of elections, their slogan was ‘bahut hui mehngai ki maar, abki baar Modi Sarkar’ and now the people are saying ‘bahut hui mehngai ki maar, ab bas karo sarkar’,” said Amit Chavda.

According to police, around 50 Congress workers were detained. “Permission was not granted to Congress leaders to hold a protest at Sardarbaug in view of the pandemic. They were detained for a few hours and then let off,” said a senior police officer at Shahibaug police station.

Reacting to the police action, Chavda said in a video posted on social media, “For organising mango festival or distribution of tulsi plants, permission can be given but when we try to raise the problems faced by the people, police and administration deny us permission. Our workers were holding demonstration abiding by social distancing guidelines.”

GPCC spokesperson Manish Doshi said, “The 130 crore people of India, including 6.5 crore people of Gujarat, are facing difficulties due to the rising prices of diesel and petrol. After the lifting of lockdown, the Modi government has started a system of ‘loot tantra’ where they have kept hiking the prices for the past 23 days. For the first time in 70 years, the price of diesel has surpassed that of petrol.”

