Ahmedabad: Congress leader Nirav Bakshi quits with 200 supporters over appointment of city unit chief

A day after Congress appointed new presidents to nine district and three city units, Ahmedabad Congress leader Nirav Bakshi and 200 of his supporters resigned from the party on Tuesday and indulged in vandalism at the state Congress headquarters here, protesting against the appointment of Shashikant Patel as Ahmedabad City unit Congress chief.

Over 100 supporters of Bakshi stormed the state Congress office here on Tuesday and tried to disrupt the press meet of state Congress president Amit Chavda. They damaged photographs of party leaders before leaving.

“They were shouting slogans in favour of Bakshi and against Shashikant Patel when state Congress president Amit Chavda was briefing the reporters about the appointment of new presidents in a dozen districts and cities,” said Congress spokesperson Himanshu Patel, adding that Bakshi was not in the group who indulged in vandalism.

Shashikant Patel, a builder and real estate dealer, was appointed the party’s Ahmedabad unit chief on Monday. He had contested the Assembly elections from Ghatlodia in 2012 and 2017, but lost to the BJP both the times.

Later in the evening, the state Congress unit filed a complaint at Ellisbridge police station against Nirav Bakshi and seven others for vandalism at the party office. Besides Bakshi, the complaint mentions the names of Congress workers Raju Ghodia, Falgun Mistry, Rakesh Parmar, Shivam Bhatt, Chirag Kalal, Pawan Kapadia and Bhupesh Prajapati.

The Congress said that all the eight have been suspended from the party with immediate effect.

Earlier in the day, speaking to The Indian Express, Nirav Bakshi said that the party leadership had overlooked the criteria set by party president Rahul Gandhi. He said Rahul wanted organisational people to be given responsibility of party president and not those who had never handled any organisational assignment. “Shashikant Patel has never handled any assignment in the party organisation, neither at the local level nor at the state level, and hence, his appointment as city unit president is totally against Rahul Gandhi’s criteria for the post,” Bakshi said. “This is a clear-cut discrimination against me. Shashikant was backed by Rakhial MLA and former mayor Himmatsinh Patel and Danilimda MLA Shailesh Parmar,” said Bakshi, who is the son of former Ahmedabad city Congress president Surendra Bakshi.

“This is very disappointing. I have quit the party along with 200 of my supporters and sent the resignation to party president Amit Chavda,” he added. Bakshi, however, did not say whether he would join the BJP or any other party.

Bakshi has been active in the party for the last 18 years and held important positions in NSUI, the students’ wing of the Congress, particularly during 2002-2009. He also subsequently worked as Youth Congress president of Ahmedabad city unit, and is currently general secretary in the party’s city unit.

While Chavda could not be contacted, party spokesperson Manish Doshi defended the latest appointments saying, “it has been cleared from the highest level in the party and has been done in the interest of the party”. “No one should feel neglected because there is a lot of work for hard-working people in the party. One can contribute a lot to the party even without holding the post of city or district president,” Doshi said.

As for Bakshi and his supporters resigning from the party, Doshi said that it was their individual decision. “The Congress party has not asked any of them to resign,” said Doshi.

On Monday, former Congress MLA from Rajkot Indranil Rajyaguru quit the party, saying he was not happy with the functioning of the party leadership.

