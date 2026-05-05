Ahmedabad’s newly elected Congress corporator booked for filing ‘forged’ school documents during nomination

The FIR was filed on the basis of a complaint by Ashokkumar Kantilal Patel (68), the Managing Trustee of Bhavna Education Trust, which runs the Krushnanagar Vidyavihar High School. (Image generated using Google Gemini)

Congress leader Kalpana Suraj Navlekar, elected as Corporator to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) from the Kubernagar ward, was on Monday night booked on allegations of forgery and using forged documents as genuine, after it was claimed that she had, in her candidature affidavit, presented the School Leaving Certificate of an institute, where she had never been a student.

Navlekar had won the seat with over 15,000 votes in the recently concluded local body polls and is among the 32 Congress corporators in a body of 192, the rest of the seats going to BJP.

The FIR was filed on the basis of a complaint by Ashokkumar Kantilal Patel (68), the Managing Trustee of Bhavna Education Trust, which runs the Krushnanagar Vidyavihar High School.