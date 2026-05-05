Ahmedabad’s newly elected Congress corporator booked for filing ‘forged’ school documents during nomination

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Congress leader Kalpana Suraj Navlekar, elected as Corporator to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) from the Kubernagar ward, was on Monday night booked on allegations of forgery and using forged documents as genuine, after it was claimed that she had, in her candidature affidavit, presented the School Leaving Certificate of an institute, where she had never been a student.
Navlekar had won the seat with over 15,000 votes in the recently concluded local body polls and is among the 32 Congress corporators in a body of 192, the rest of the seats going to BJP.
The FIR was filed on the basis of a complaint by Ashokkumar Kantilal Patel (68), the Managing Trustee of Bhavna Education Trust, which runs the Krushnanagar Vidyavihar High School.
The FIR stated that the school had received a letter from the district education officer on the subject that an appellant named Chirag Pravinchandra Shah had on April 24, alleged that the Kalpana Suraj Navlekar, had attached a false Leaving Certificate(LC) to her election affidavit, and this, two officers had been assigned to carry out a preliminary inquiry of the same.
The FIR stated, “When the two officers cross checked the GR number and the LC number against the school records, they found that the GR number and LC number were assigned to two different persons, none of whom were Kalpana Suraj Navlekar. There were also allegedly no records of her having left the school on June 27, 1988.”
The Managing Trustee then filed the complaint. Navlekar was booked under sections 336(2) and 340(2) of the BNS at Krushnanagar police station.
Police Inspector VH Joshi said, “We are currently collecting and studying the documents involved in the case. Once that is completed, we will send notices for the related persons to come and give their statements.”
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