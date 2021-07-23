Ahmedabad: Cong leaders demand independent probe over Pegasus spyware scandal

Gujarat Congress has further alleged that the spyware might have been used to “purchase MLAs” in Gujarat. (File photo)

Senior Congress leaders protested in Gandhinagar on Friday against the recent Pegasus spyware snooping controversy, demanding an independent judicial probe into it.

Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Amit Chavda, Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani, former GPCC president Arjun Modhwadia along with other leaders met Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat on Friday morning in Gandhinagar and demanded an investigation into the alleged snooping incident on the cellphone of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and others. A few leaders were briefly detained by the police as they marched towards the residence of the governor.

“A representation of GPCC presented an application to Governor Acharya Devvrat demanding an investigation by a judge of the Supreme Court into the illegal snooping on phones of our leader Rahul Gandhi and other notable persons of the country by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) through Pegasus spyware,” read a statement from the Gujarat Congress.

“Countries like France have already started an investigation into the snooping and hacking of phones of their journalists and politicians. However in India, around 300 phones were hacked but the BJP government has refused to accept it and start an investigation. We highly suspect that the phones of Congress leaders were hacked in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh in order to topple democratically chosen governments by the BJP,” said Amit Chavda, president, GPCC in a statement.

Gujarat Congress has further alleged that the spyware might have been used to “purchase MLAs” in Gujarat.

“If the SC appointed body is set up to investigate the snooping controversy, then details about toppling of democratically chosen governments in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh and purchase of congress MLAs in Rajya Sabha elections in 2017 and 2020 can be found out,” read a statement from Gujarat Congress.

Chavda also lashed out at CM Vijay Rupani over the state government’s recent decision to celebrate five years of governance.

“When you are in power for the past 25 years, then why is there a shortage of beds and medicines in hospitals during Covid, why people had to suffer and die due to lack of oxygen, today why are there more than 40 lakh unemployed youth in Gujarat, today no work can be completed in any office of Gujarat without giving money, you yourself has said the most corrupted departments in Gujarat are Home and Revenue department then why are you organising celebrations,” said Chavda.