Ahmedabad: Cong attacks BJP over Dhaman-1 ventilators, transfer of AMC official

Senior leaders of Gujarat Congress including state president Amit Chavda visited the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital on Tuesday morning to interact with doctors and other medical staffers. Later, they attacked the BJP-led state government over the issue of ‘fake ventilators’ and the rise of Covid-related deaths.

Chavda, president of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC), alleged that doctors at the civil hospital have clarified that Dhaman-1 ventilators, which were recently gifted by a Rajkot-based businessman to the hospital, were not actually ventilators. A controversy had emerged after senior doctors at the civil hospital had claimed that Dhaman-1 is not leading to desired results.

“The doctors at the civil hospital have clearly accepted that Dhaman-1 is not a ventilator but an AMBU (Artificial Manual Breathing Unit) bag that they are using to provide oxygen supply. They confirmed that they cannot use Dhaman-1 as a ventilator and still, the chief minister has been stating the contrary, a false claim that Dhaman-1 is a ventilator,” said Chavda, outside Ahmedabad Civil Hospital in Asarwa on Tuesday.

Chavda added that doctors at the civil hospital are of the view that a high number of deaths have been recorded due to the low testing policy adopted by the state government.

“Regarding over 400 deaths that have happened in Covid hospitals, the doctors’ opinion is clear that it is because of the low rate of testing done by the government. Many patients couldn’t be identified earlier and were admitted only when they reached critical stages. The state government is responsible for the rising number of Covid deaths due to their low testing policy. The demands of resident doctors, to seek a team of experts or proper resources in the fight against Covid, have also not been met. It is clear that senior doctors, such as the medical superintendent, are running away while junior ones are being held responsible,” said Chavda.

Chavda also brought up the issue of the transfer of former Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra.

“For the past 50 days, BJP leaders have been sitting in AC offices and bungalows, while other corona warriors such as police and health staff are out on the streets. After a pull-up by the Gujarat High Court, now to hide their own inefficiency, they are targeting officers. Commissioner Vijay Nehra was pulled from his job despite the fact that he used to work on ground and was an advocate of random testing,” said Chavda.

