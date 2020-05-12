Ahmedabad: Complete lockdown in Sanand town from today till May 17

In view of the order, no shop will be allowed to operate in the town between May 13 and May 17, with the exception of shops selling milk and medicines. (Express/Representational) In view of the order, no shop will be allowed to operate in the town between May 13 and May 17, with the exception of shops selling milk and medicines. (Express/Representational)

Following the rising number of Covid-19 cases in its surrounding areas, Sanand town on the outskirts of Ahmedabad will see a complete lockdown from Wednesday till May 17. The Prant Officer of Sanand has passed an order to this effect.

In view of the order, no shop will be allowed to operate in the town between May 13 and May 17, with the exception of shops selling milk and medicines.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Prant Officer JJ Patel said, “We are witnessing an increasing number of Covid-19 cases in areas around Sanand town like Dholka, Daskroi, Shela, etc. To check the spread of the infection from those areas to Sanand, this decision has been taken. So far, vegetable and grocery shops were allowed to remain open in the town. Now, that will not be allowed till May 17. Only medicine and milk sale will be allowed.”

Patel said that Sanand has, so far, reported a total of eight Covid-19 cases. While a patient has died, only two cases are currently active.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.