Ahmedabad: ‘Commercial’ garba organiser booked

Police booked a banquet hall manager for allegedly organising a ‘commercial’ garba event in Ahmedabad on Thursday night and inviting around 120 persons.

According to police, a team from the Sola High Court Police Station reached Jubilation Banquet Hall situated inside Ganesh Meridian complex near Kargil Petrol Pump adjacent to the Sarkhej Gandhinagar highway at around 11 pm.

“In the name of a get together, a commercial garba event was organised at Jubilation Banquet Hall at Ganesh Meridian where 120 persons were found in traditional wear. The manager of the banquet hall, Hiramram Sen (34), has been booked under IPC 188 for disobedience to order given by public servant and section 51(b) of disaster management act for refusing to comply with the directives issued by the central or state government,” said a senior police officer.

The Gujarat government has not given permission to organise commercial garba events in 2021 Navratri festive season in Gujarat and has only allowed society based garba events.