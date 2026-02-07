Ahmedabad college student ‘ends life’ at Gujarat University guest house

A 21-year-old student of LD Arts College was found dead at a Gujarat University guest house while attending an NSS national integration camp.

By: Express News Service
1 min readFeb 7, 2026 09:22 AM IST
Police have registered an accidental death report and are investigating the matter.A 21-year-old LD Arts College student allegedly died by suicide at a Gujarat University guest house in Ahmedabad.
A 21-year-old woman – a student of LD Arts College in Ahmedabad – allegedly died by suicide at a guest house of Gujarat University on Friday, police said.

Police identified the deceased as Maheshwari Khachar, who hailed from Botad and was staying at a paying guest accommodation in Ahmedabad. No suicide note has been recovered, police said. An accidental death report has been registered and further investigation is underway, police said.

Inspector S R Bawa of Gujarat University police station said, “She was lodged in the guest house because she was attending a National Service Scheme (NSS) camp.”

Gujarat University Registrar P M Patel told The Indian Express, “More than 200 students and NSS officers from 10 states are participating in a ‘national integration camp’ being conducted in Gujarat University from February 4-10. Students were accommodated in four facilities, including Gujarat University Guest House and Transit House, within the campus. The third-year student died around 3:30 pm. This came to light when she did not respond to calls as she was to  receive an NSS team from Kolkata. The university authorities then informed the police.”

