Ahmedabad Collector issues toll-free number to report on bribery for voting

Ahmedabad District Election Officer and Collector Dhaval Patel Sunday issued a toll-free number for fearless and fair voting on which citizens can complain about bribery or intimidation for voting. The toll free number, 1800-233-2367, will be working 24X7.

According to a press release issued by the District Election Officer and District Development Officer and Nodal Officer of Expenditure Control Cell, Ahmedabad Anil Dhameliya, any person who accepts or gives any bribe in cash or in kind during the election process with the intention of inducing any person to exercise his right to vote shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year or with fine or with both under Section – 171 (B) of the Indian Penal Code.

Further, any person who threatens to cause any injury to any candidate or voter or any other person is punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year or with fine or with both as per Section – 171 (c) of the Indian Penal Code.

A flying squad has been set up to register cases against those giving and taking bribe, and to take action against those involved in voter intimidation.