Ahmedabad: Coaching institute owner, father held for culpable homicide of 2 students

Over a month after a 16-year-old student of Anand Niketan School died and another teen was critically injured after being hit by a train at Maninagar crossing in Ahmedabad, police on Thursday arrested a private coaching institute owner and his father for culpable homicide.

According to police, the incident happened on January 26 around 8 pm after the coaching institute owner Akshay Rajput had asked the parents of Tanishq Surana (16) and Saiyyam Jain (16) to arrange for their transport in an autorickshaw run by his father Manoj Rajput.

The driver of the autorickshaw allegedly asked the two students to step out of the vehicle near Maninagar railway crossing to avoid police action as he had overloaded the rickshaw with six students. Tanishq and Saiyyam then decided to climb the wall and cross the railway track when they were hit by Somnath-Jabalpur Express train.

Tanishq, a Class 10 student of Anand Niketan School and resident of Kankaria area, died on the spot, while Saiyyam, a resident of Gordhanwadi in Kankaria was critically injured. He was first taken to LG Hospital and later to Ahmedabad Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS) in Paldi.

Both the students used to attend classes at Neha Coaching Centre at Pinki flats in Maninagar area and used to travel by autorickshaw.

After Saiyyam regained consciousness, he informed his parents and police that it was the autorickshaw driver who asked them to step out of the vehicle 500 metres from the crossing to avoid the police memo for overloading.

“Saiyyam informed us that driver Manoj Rajput used to take six students in his autorickshaw every night… Before the Maninagar crossing, he would ask Tanishq and Saiyyam to cross the tracks on their own and meet him on the other side. On the day of accident, anther person, Soni Kaka, was driving the autorickshaw who did the same,” said a police officer at Khokhara police station.

“Today we have arrested Akshay and Neeraj Rajput after an FIR was filed on Wednesday night. The third accused who drove the vehicle that day is absconding,” said the officer.