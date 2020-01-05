Ahmedabad: Clerk ‘jumps to death’ from court building

“The postmortem report has given the cause of death as ‘shock and hemorrhage due to multiple injuries’. An accidental death report will be filed,” the police officer said. (Representational Image) “The postmortem report has given the cause of death as ‘shock and hemorrhage due to multiple injuries’. An accidental death report will be filed,” the police officer said. (Representational Image)

Ahmedabad: A 40-year-old man allegedly jumped to his death from the top floor of the city civil and sessions court in Bhadra area of Ahmedabad on Saturday.

“The deceased, Palak Piyushbhai Soni, a clerk at the court of sessions Judge MA Mirza, is suspected to have jumped from the ninth floor (top floor of the court) at around 2.30 pm,” said an officer of Karanj police station, under whose jurisdiction the area falls.

“The postmortem report has given the cause of death as ‘shock and hemorrhage due to multiple injuries’. An accidental death report will be filed,” the police officer added. Soni was a resident of Ghatlodia.

Police have taken the statement of his father. “While the father did not say anything in particular, he indicated that workload was high,” said the officer on condition of anonymity.

Palak is survived by his parents Urmila Soni and Piyush Soni, wife Sonal Soni who is a nurse at VS Hospital and an 8-year-old son.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App