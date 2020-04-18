Ahmedabad civil hospital chief’s son tests positive

Ahmedabad saw 77 cases on Friday of which Rathod’s son was one. (Representational photo) Ahmedabad saw 77 cases on Friday of which Rathod’s son was one. (Representational photo)

Medical Superintendent of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital Dr Gunvant Rathod has been placed under home quarantine for 14 days from Friday, after his son, an assistant professor at the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation-run LG hospital tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. He is admitted at the AMC-run SVP hospital.

Following this, the superintendent along with his wife and his daughter in-law have been home quarantined.

Dr J P Modi, head of orthopaedic department, has been given the charge of Civil Hospital, while Dr Maitre Gajjar is in charge of the 1,200-bed COVID-19 hospital specially created on the hospital campus. The hospital had 285 COVID-19 patients admitted till Thursday evening.

According to AMC officials, the patient is in his twenties. At present, Ahmedabad Civil Hospital medical superintendent Dr G H Rathod is in home quarantine and awaiting to be tested by the AMC. On Thursday, four medical professionals at LG Hospital including an assistant professor, two resident doctors and a staff nurse had tested positive.

