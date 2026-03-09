Ahmedabad civic body starts pilot project to make soap from Holi pyres ash, discarded peels of citrus fruit

The latest initiative to save the consumption of wood and prevent the cutting of trees has also achieved the mission of connecting more than 25,000 citizens of Ahmedabad city with environment-oriented work.

Taking the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation’s ‘eco-friendly’ campaign a step forward, the civic body’s Cattle Nuisance and Control Department (CNCD) has started a pilot project to make soaps from the ash from Holi festival pyres and discarded peels of citrus fruit from juice centres.

The CNCD distributed 251 Vedic Holi kits made out of cow dung across the city and after the celebration of ‘Vedic Holi’ and collected 300 kg of ash from seven places.

“While working with murti artists during Ganesh Chaturthi last year, the idea was floated by them to make soaps using ash and peels of oranges, lemons and mosambi- all items which otherwise are considered waste. We all know that in old times our ancestors would use ash to clean utensils. It was then we decided to make the best out of waste and use the Vedic ash from Holi celebrations and the peels from juice centres,” CNCD head of department Naresh Rajput told The Indian Express.

A pilot project to make organic soap from ash and fruit peels has been started at CNCD’s Karuna Mandir in Bakrol and Danilimda. The soaps will be distributed free of cost to the visitors of Karuna Mandir, Rajput says.